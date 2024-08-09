Gov Carney Signs Legislation Naming the State Cocktail & Promoting Affordable Housing & Homeownership

Governor John Carney has signed House Bill 444 into law giving Delaware a State Cocktail! The cocktail is well known at the beach – and was perfected by The Starboard Restaurant in Dewey Beach – it’s the Orange Crush. Governor Carney says that while the drink was created in Ocean City – the Starboard put the perfection into the cocktail, which Starboard owner Steve “Monty” Montgomery says starts with fresh squeezed oranges – or other fruit of whatever flavor Crush is your favorite.

After the morning fun in Dewey Beach, the Governor moved on to Lewes where he signed a package of legislation promoting affordable housing and homeownership in Delaware. The legislative package includes: Senate Substitute 1 for Senate Bill 22, Senate Bill 25, Senate Bill 244, Senate Substitute 1 for Senate Bill 245, Senate Bill 246, Senate Substitute 1 for Senate Bill 247, and Senate Substitute 1 for Senate Bill 293.