Gov Carney Signs Legislation Related to Labor Issues

Governor John Carney got out his bill signing pens on Friday and signed five pieces of legislation that relate to labor issues including Senate Bill 315 modernizes the Workers’ Compensation Act, Senate Substitute 1 for Senate Bill 35 defines specific violations of wage payment and collection laws.

Also signed Friday – Senate Substitute 1 for Senate Bill 208 clarifies that an employer is liable to an employee for liquidated damages if the employer does not make wages available on the next payday after an employee quits, resigns, is discharged, suspended, or laid off. Senate Bill 280 defines a “labor peace agreement.” House Bill 299 prohibits the seller of consumer goods or services from refusing to accept cash payment, except in limited circumstances.