Gov Carney Signs Package of Bills Related to Maternal & Infant Health

Governor John Carney has signed a package of six measures related to maternal and infant health – aimed a decreasing infant and maternal mortality. The measures also expand services to communities across the state and will improve health outcomes for families and infants throughout Delaware. Representative Melissa Minor-Brown, lead sponsor of all six bills, is a nurse and Black woman and says “these laws will make a huge impact on Delaware families across the state by breaking down barriers to vital healthcare treatment and removing other obstacles that mothers and families have faced.”

HB 340 revamps the Child Death Review Commission to include more focus on maternal concerns.

HB 334 requires the Delaware Perinatal Quality Collaborative to establish a subcommittee to develop bias and cultural competency training for healthcare employees

HB 342 expands existing restrictions on the use of restraints on women who are giving birth or in labor to include pregnant women and those in the 13-week post-partum period.

HB 345 ensures pregnant women or women who have given birth within the past six weeks who are subject to the custody of the DOC at Level 4 or 5 have access to midwifery and doula services

HB 343 requires the Division of Medicaid and Medical Assistance to present a plan to the General Assembly by November 1st for coverage of doula services by Medicaid providers.

HB 234 requires the Division of Medicaid and Medical Assistance to extend Medicaid postpartum coverage to 12 months from the end of pregnancy through the state plan amendment option created by the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.