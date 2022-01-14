Gov Carney Signs Revision to Covid-19 Emergency Order on Masks for Professional & NCAA Athletes

Governor John Carney on Friday signed a revision to the COVID-19 emergency order, allowing the Division of Public Health (DPH) to approve alternative mitigation measures in place of the mask mandate for professional and NCAA athletes.

COVID-19 mitigation plans, including the alternative mitigation measures, must be submitted to hspcontact@delaware.gov. Fans, staff, and other attendees of indoor sporting events must still comply with the public mask requirement to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Click here to read Governor Carney’s full State of Emergency Declaration.

“This revision will allow competitions to move forward with a potential mask exemption only for professional and NCAA athletes,” said Governor Carney. “These organizations already have their own safety plans, which this revision recognizes. DPH will work closely with them to ensure they are protecting athletes and helping prevent the spread of this virus.”

Businesses can download mask requirement signs at de.gov/bizsigns.