Gov Carney Signs Three Environmental Bills

Governor John Carney has signed three environmental bills into law. These measures will help to expand the use of renewable energy – and community-based solar systems, reduce carbon emissions by creating more accessible electric vehicle charging infrastructure and protect Delaware’s fragile ecosystems from the harmful effects of plastic waste – specifically to curb balloon releases. All three measures are now in effect.

“It takes all of us working together to address the existential threat of climate change in our communities,” said Governor John Carney. “It is my pleasure to finish the great work of Senator Stephanie Hansen, members of the General Assembly and advocates across the state, and sign these important pieces of legislation to protect our state’s environment for future generations.”

All three bills signed Friday were sponsored by Senator Stephanie Hansen, who chairs the Senate Environment & Energy Committee.

