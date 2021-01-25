Gov Carney to Deliver Delaware State of the State Tuesday at 2:15pm

Governor Carney will deliver his 2021 State of the State Address from the Senate Chamber in Legislative Hall. The event will be live-streamed on Governor Carney’s Facebook page, YouTube and de.gov/sots.

The Delaware General Assembly will convene in a Joint Session in virtual format prior to the Governor’s State of the State Address. View their virtual proceedings before and after the Governor’s address beginning at 2:00 p.m. on legis.delaware.gov.

The Governor’s weekly coronavirus update will not be held at its regular time, however Governor Carney and DPH Director Dr. Karyl Rattay will hold a virtual Town Hall at 6pm Tuesday. Delawareans can submit questions to townhall@delaware.gov. The Town Hall will be streamed on facebook.com/johncarneyde and livestream.com/stateofdelaware.