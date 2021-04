Instead of the weekly press briefing, Governor John Carney will hold a COVID-19 Update and Virtual Town Hall on Delaware’s response to COVID-19 on Tuesday, April 6 at 6:00pm. He will be joined by Delaware Public Health Medical Director, Dr. Rick Hong and Community Intervention Team Program Director, Darryl Chambers.

Delawareans can submit questions to [email protected]. This event will be live-streamed on Governor Carney’s Facebook page, YouTube and de.gov/live.