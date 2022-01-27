Gov. Carney To Present FY ’23 Budget – How To Watch Live

Delaware’s operating budget and capital budget for Fiscal Year 2023 will come into focus today (Thursday Jan. 27th).

Governor John Carney is scheduled to present his proposed budgets this morning at 11:00 a.m.

The Joint Finance Committee will start its review of the budget next week.

Recent revenue estimates have shown increased state revenues for the current and new fiscal year of a combined $820-million.

The budget can be viewed over the governor’s website: https://governor.delaware.gov/fy23/

The presentation can also be seen and heard on Facebook, and YouTube



