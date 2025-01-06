Gov Carney to Resign Tuesday, Bethany Hall Long to be Sworn In as Governor

On Tuesday, January 7th, Governor John Carney will resign as Governor of Delaware after serving two terms. He will step down at noon and an hour later, Lt. Governor Bethany Hall Long will be sworn in as governor at the Old State House on The Green in Dover. Governor Carney was elected as the new Mayor of Wilmington – he will be sworn in along with newly elected Wilmington City Council members and the Wilmington Treasurer at 8pm during a reception at the Chase Center. The Tuesday afternoon swearing in will be live streamed on de.gov/live and on the State of Delaware’s YouTube channel.