Gov Carney Updates Coronavirus Emergency Order for Youth & Amateur Sports

Governor John Carney on Thursday signed the ninth revision to his COVID-19 emergency order, updating public health requirements for youth and amateur sports.

Under the ninth revision to the COVID-19 order:

Athletes participating in high-risk sports must wear a face covering at all times. High-risk sports include ice hockey, basketball, tackle football, boys’/men’s lacrosse, wrestling, boxing, rugby, competitive cheer, martial arts, ultimate frisbee, and pairs figure skating.

must wear a face covering at all times. High-risk sports include ice hockey, basketball, tackle football, boys’/men’s lacrosse, wrestling, boxing, rugby, competitive cheer, martial arts, ultimate frisbee, and pairs figure skating. Athletes participating in non-high-risk sports outdoors must wear face coverings, except when actively engaged in practice or game play while on the field.

must wear face coverings, except when actively engaged in practice or game play while on the field. Athletes from different households must adhere to social distancing and remain six feet apart, except when actively engaged in practice or game play while on the field.

and remain six feet apart, except when actively engaged in practice or game play while on the field. All coaches, staff, and referees must wear face coverings at all times, including while addressing players or officials on or off the field, when coaching during the game, and during practices, trainings and team meetings.

must wear face coverings at all times, including while addressing players or officials on or off the field, when coaching during the game, and during practices, trainings and team meetings. Masks continue to be required at all times for all indoor sports and activities. This applies to athletes, coaches, staff, and spectators.

“We’re vaccinating thousands more Delawareans each day, and making real progress in beating this virus,” said Governor Carney. “But now is not the time to let our guard down. With rising case levels, it’s more important than ever to wear a mask. Avoid large gatherings that can spread COVID-19, wash your hands frequently, and look for a free testing site in your community. We can see the light at the end of the tunnel. Stay vigilant.”

Schools and youth and amateur sports organizations should be aware that inconsistent mask use complicates contact tracing and will impact the number of people required to quarantine in the event of a positive COVID-19 case associated with a practice or game.

As of Wednesday, March 31, Delaware providers had administered 459,535 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Nearly a third of Delawareans have received at least one shot, and more than 163,000 Delawareans are fully vaccinated.

