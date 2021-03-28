Gov. Carney Vaccinated Against COVID-19

Governor John Carney obtained a coronavirus vaccination over the weekend at Dover International Speedway, as did First Lady Tracey Quillen Carney.

The Governor obtained his initial dose of the Moderna vaccine Sunday. Saturday, Mrs. Carney received the single-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine. The clinic was hosted by Delaware Public Health, the Delaware Emergency Management Agency and the Delaware National Guard. More than 10,000 Delawareans received a shot there over the weekend.

Governor Carney released this Statement Sunday:

“Tracey and I could not be more grateful for the hard work of scientists who made these vaccines a reality, and made this day possible for so many Delawareans. All three COVID-19 vaccines are safe and extremely effective against serious illness, hospitalization, and death. We urge every Delawarean to get their shot as soon as possible. That’s how we’ll beat this virus. Let’s also continue to recognize all of the nurses, emergency responders and other frontline workers who continue to lead our response to COVID-19. Thank you to everyone at DPH and DEMA, to the National Guardsmen and women for their tireless efforts, DelDOT workers, Medical Reserve Corps volunteers and all of our partners for stepping up and supporting your neighbors through this crisis.”