Gov Carney Vetoes Measure Relating to the State Employee Benefits Committee

Governor John Carney has vetoed House Bill 282 – which would have amended Delaware Code relating to the State Employee Benefits Committee (SEBC). Representative Paul Baumbach, the sponsor of the measure, said it would revise the membership, structure and procedures of the SEBC to increase transparency and accountability. The measure was passed unanimously in both chambers. The measure has been returned to the House.

Statement released by Representative Baumbach:

“I am disappointed that the governor has vetoed House Bill 282, a bill of such importance to our retirees and current employees, and a bill that unanimously passed in both chambers.

“In 2022, our state retirees raised very legitimate concerns, confirmed by our courts, about the functioning of the State Employees Benefits Committee (SEBC). This bill addresses those concerns by increasing transparency and accountability within the SEBC through necessary reforms to its procedures and membership.

“With several bills this year and last year, the legislature has collaborated with the governor to fully address the issues he raised in his opposition to the bill. However, we must acknowledge that there is an underlying operational problem within the SEBC.

“To address this problem, the legislature passed HB 282 to bring significant transparency and accountability to the SEBC. Today, the governor vetoed that bill.

“It’s important to understand that this veto will leave our state employees and retirees haunted by the fear of the next surprise cut to their retiree benefits.

“I will be in communication with House leadership to determine next steps in the best interest of our state.”



