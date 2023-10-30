Gov Carney Welcomes Trick or Treaters to Haunted Woodburn on Tuesday Night

Governor Carney will welcome families to trick or treat at Woodburn, the Governor’s mansion in Dover, Tuesday night from 6 to 8pm. Woodburn, which was built in 1790, is said to be quite haunted.

Residents have reported seeing an 18th century gentleman wearing a white wig – the apparition of former owner Dr. MW Bates’ father. Also seen a ‘tippling ghost’ that leaves empty wineglasses in a certain place, a chain-rattling ghost in the basement, which is said to have been a stop on the underground railroad. Also seen a floating specter wearing a Revolutionary War outfit and a little girl in a red gingham dress playing in the gardens.

