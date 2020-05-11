Gov Carney’s 16th Modification to State of Emergency Declaration Holds Students & Educators Harmless for Shortened School Year

Governor John Carney on Sunday signed the sixteenth modification to his State of Emergency declaration, suspending end-of-year evaluations for educators, professional development requirements and assessments due to the suspension of the school year caused by COVID-19.

Governor Carney’s latest modification holds Delaware’s students and educators harmless for the shortened school year, also waiving the required learning hours for students and teacher days. School districts and charter schools must still complete remote learning plans submitted to the Delaware Department of Education.

Read Governor Carney’s latest modification to the State of Emergency Declaration.

“Students and educators across our state, especially our 2020 senior class, have been significantly affected by this COVID-19 crisis,” said Governor Carney. “These changes in our latest modification will make sure students and educators are not punished because of the shortened school year. Thank you to all of Delaware’s students, educators and school leaders who have really leaned into remote learning during this challenging, unusual time. We are making progress in our fight against COVID-19. But Delawareans can’t let up. Don’t go out in public unnecessarily. Wear a face covering when you need to go out. Wash your hands. Cover your cough. Disinfect surfaces frequently. And stay informed at de.gov/coronavirus.”

Due to extreme hardships that commercial anchored grill net fishers have faced due to COVID-19, Governor Carney’s modification on Sunday also extends the season closing date for the use of anchored grill nets from today, May 10, to midnight on June 1.

Anyone with a question about COVID-19, whether related to medical or social service needs, should call Delaware 2-1-1. Individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing can text their ZIP code to 898-211. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Questions can also be submitted by email at DPHCall@delaware.gov.

The Delaware Division of Public Health will continue to update the public as more information becomes available. For the latest on Delaware’s response, go to de.gov/coronavirus