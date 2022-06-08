Gov. Carney’s Veto Of Recreational Marijuana Bill Stands

A move to override Governor John Carney’s veto of legislation that would have removed any penalties for adults in Delaware who possess one ounce or less of marijuana falls short in the House of Representatives.

The vote was 20 in favor an override, 20 against, and one ‘not voting.’ A three-fifths majority, or 25, would have been required to override a veto.

The chief sponsor of House Bill 371, Representative Ed Osienski, D-Newark released this statement Tuesday evening;

“I’m disappointed in the outcome of today’s vote to override Governor Carney’s veto of House Bill 371. Keeping marijuana illegal will not make our communities safer. People who want to access marijuana will still be able to purchase it. This means that money will continue to flow into the illegal market.

“Today’s veto attempt was a difficult task, as I didn’t have enough votes in my own caucus alone – only 23 members initially voted for HB 371. I didn’t have the support of all three Republicans who voted for the bill, which put the veto override out of reach. However, I felt it was important to the advocates and supporters who have fought for a safe, legal, regulated cannabis industry to see this process through to the end.

“Unless and until Governor Carney changes his stance on legalizing adult recreational marijuana, we will be at a standstill on this issue.”

Earlier Tuesday, the Delaware Cannabis Policy Coalition hosted a rally outside Legislative Hall in favor of an override.

“Here in Delaware, Black cannabis consumers are arrested 4 times more than their white counterparts despite similar usage rates. This is our last shot until 2025 to put an end to traumatic, intrusive detentions and search over cannabis. Lives are being ruined from the over-policing of Black and Brown communities. It’s time for the legislature to work for all Delawareans and override this veto,” Meriah Peacock of Seaford said. Peacock is a Navy veteran and small business owner who was subject to a warrantless search during a traffic stop based on the supposed smell of cannabis. No cannabis or other contraband was discovered.