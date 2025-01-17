Gov Hall Long Orders Adaptive Reuse Study of Former DSP Troop 7 Property on Coastal Highway in Lewes

Governor Bethany Hall Long has ordered an adaptive reuse study of the former State Police Troop 7 on Coastal Highway to determine the best future use of that property. The study will be done by the Office of Management and Budget – and public input will be included. The 6000-square-foot building was vacated in 2019 when Troop 7 moved to Mulberry Knoll Road. Since that time the building has been used as a temporary Code Purple shelter until it was demolished last year. The last study addressing future uses of the property was in 2019.

Additional information from Gov. Hall Long:

“The eastern side of Sussex County is one of the fastest-growing parts of our state, and that increased population brings a significant demand for behavioral and social health services across people’s lifespans. Unfortunately, the delivery of state services has not kept pace with that population explosion,” said Governor Hall-Long. “The last review of the former Troop 7 site took place before COVID; our world has changed dramatically in the five years since. Conducting a new reuse study and engaging the public for their input will help the next administration chart a successful path forward for the future of this site, which will be a critical hub of services for residents.”

Governor Hall-Long’s directive instructs the Office of Management and Budget to provide options for the potential reuse of the property, such as relocating existing state operations or providing new social services for the surrounding community at the site. As part of the directive, OMB will engage the public to gather information about the needs of the region and to hear their suggestions. OMB also has been asked to assess the potential capital and operating costs for each option.