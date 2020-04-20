Gov Hogan Announces Arrival in Maryland of 500,000 Coronavirus Test Kits from South Korea

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan has announced Operation Enduring Friendship – an effort between Maryland and the Republic of South Korea which has sent 500,000 test kits for coronavirus. The test kits arrived at BWI when the first-ever Korean plane arrived – full of test kits. Governor Hogan believes they will be ready for some recovery to begin soon.

To date, Maryland has completed 71,000 tests for coronavirus and in order for the state to begin recovery – the primary need is the ability to do widespread testing and the arrival of the half-million test kits from South Korea will give Maryland the ability to do the needed increased testing. Governor Hogan hopes the testing will begin immediately, however there are other aspects to the testing program that still need to be procured.

Comptroller Peter Franchot today released this statement regarding Governor Larry Hogan’s announcement on COVID-19 test kits.