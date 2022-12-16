Gov Hogan Announces Preliminary FY 2024 Maryland Budget

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan this week announced his preliminary recommendations for the state’s FY 2024 budget. This plan supports continued economic growth and community revitalization, strong fiscal responsibility and budget sustainability. Gov Hogan says he inherited the worst fiscal situation ever, but is leaving the state’s finances eight years later – in the best fiscal position that the state has ever been in history. Now the preliminary budget will be submitted to the incoming administration, which will ultimately be tasked with submitting the final budget to the General Assembly no later than Friday, January 20, 2023.