Gov Hogan Announces Route 90 Improvements in Upcoming MDOT CTP

During his keynote address today at the Maryland Association of Counties summer conference, Governor Larry Hogan announced that the State of Maryland’s new Consolidated Transportation Program (CTP)—to be released in early September—will include funding for the project planning phase for Route 90 improvements, advancing a long-held priority for Ocean City and Worcester County.

The upcoming CTP will reflect the Hogan administration’s continued commitment to a balanced, all-inclusive approach to infrastructure—with record investments in both roads and transit.