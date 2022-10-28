Gov Hogan Announces Statewide Preparedness Efforts to Address lncrease in RSV and Potential COVID-19 and Flu Surges

Maryland is preparing for an increase in RSV, and potential surges in Covid-19 and flu. Hospitals are see an increase in RSV earlier and more rapidly this fall and Gov Larry Hogan has also announced a series of new mitigation actions and preparedness efforts for fall and winter surges in Covid-19 and the flu in Maryland.

Hospitalizations for RSV are occurring earlier and more rapidly that in past years. Hogan says hospitals will receive $25-million and have been directed to use these resources to increase the hiring and recruitment of pediatric ICU staff.

Maryland is continuing its joint Covid-19 and flu shot campaign. The Covid-19 bivalent vaccine booster is available for residents aged five and older. Adults can also receive a Navavax monovalent booster if they’ve not received a booster – or if they can’t or won’t receive the mRNA vaccines.

Maryland’s GoVAX Call Center (1-855-MD-GOVAX) continues to be available seven days a week. In addition to providing a number of services for help with getting tested and boosted, the call center is launching a texting campaign focused on preventing COVID-19, flu, and RSV.