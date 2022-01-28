Gov Hogan Declares State of Emergency For Eastern Shore Counties & Southern Maryland

Governor Larry Hogan today declared a state of emergency and mobilized members of the Maryland National Guard ahead of a winter storm that is expected to bring several inches of snowfall to most of the state and up to 12 inches to the lower Eastern Shore.

The emergency declaration includes Caroline, Cecil, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s, Somerset, Talbot, Wicomico, and Worcester Counties. A blizzard warning is now in effect for Somerset, Wicomico, and Worcester Counties.

In addition, the governor has directed the Maryland National Guard to stage 125 soldiers on state active duty at armories in Southern Maryland and on the Eastern Shore. These soldiers will be ready to assist state and local agencies in responding to potential impacts from heavy snowfall with 50 tactical vehicles for evacuation transportation.

“We urge Marylanders to take this winter storm seriously, especially residents on the Eastern Shore, where we are anticipating blizzard-like conditions,” said Governor Hogan. “Stay off the roads tonight for your own safety, and so that the crews and first responders can do their jobs. We will continue to monitor this winter storm closely, and provide updates as it progresses.”

The State Highway Administration (SHA) has completed pretreatment of roads across the state, and is surging resources to the lower Eastern Shore. Marylanders can track SHA activity in real time here.

The State Activation Level (SAL) remains at Enhanced, and the governor has directed state agencies to make all necessary preparations. The Maryland Department of Emergency Management (MDEM) is coordinating with local emergency management officials to ensure all needs are met.

The Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA) has readied storm response equipment and teams prepared for the removal of snow and ice. Winter weather crews at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport are on alert and ready to respond. Maryland Transit Administration (MTA) storm response crews and equipment are prepared to respond to issues along the rails, bus routes, and stations.

Visit md511.org for traffic incident updates, text ‘MdReady’—or ‘MdListo’ for Spanish texts—to 211MD1 to receive emergency alerts, and visit mdem.maryland.gov for information on storm preparedness and disaster supply kits.