Gov. Hogan Directs MSP to Suspend ‘Good and Substantial Reason’ Standard for ‘Wear and Carry’ Permits

Governor Larry Hogan, R.-Md. has directed Maryland State Police to immediately suspend the “good and substantial reason” standard when applications for ‘wear and carry permits’ are considered.

Hogan released the following statement Tuesday:

Over the course of my administration, I have consistently supported the right of law-abiding citizens to own and carry firearms, while enacting responsible and common sense measures to keep guns out of the hands of criminals and the mentally ill.

“Last month, the U.S. Supreme Court struck down a provision in New York law pertaining to handgun permitting that is virtually indistinguishable from Maryland law. In light of the ruling and to ensure compliance with the Constitution, I am directing the Maryland State Police to immediately suspend utilization of the ‘good and substantial reason’ standard when reviewing applications for Wear and Carry Permits. It would be unconstitutional to continue enforcing this provision in state law. There is no impact on other permitting requirements and protocols.

“Today’s action is in line with actions taken in other states in response to the recent ruling.”

House Minority Leader Jason Buckel, R-Allegany, released the following statement:

“For decades the members of the House Republican Caucus have supported and fought for the abolishment of the unconstitutional ‘good and substantial reason’ standard in Maryland’s wear and carry permit law. We appreciate Governor Hogan stepping up and taking action to put Maryland into compliance with the Supreme Court’s decision.”



