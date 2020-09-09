Gov. Hogan Optimistic After School Visit In Caroline Co.

The first day of school is an eventful one in Caroline County, which, like many other systems, starts the year with a goal of bringing students back into buildings for some in-person learning this fall.

Governor Larry Hogan visited North Caroline High School Tuesday, along with State Superintendent of Schools Dr. Karen Salmon.

Already, Caroline County Schools are instructing groups of students who benefit most from face to face instruction, those who take part in certified career and technology education programs, and those who need access to technology.

“Nothing is more important than safely getting our kids back into classrooms, and into healthy and supportive learning environments, particularly our students with special needs,” Governor Hogan said. “I want to commend Superintendent Saelens, and all of the administrators, teachers, and staff for their tireless commitment to their students while taking every possible precaution to safeguard their health. What we saw today was truly inspiring, and I look forward to visiting more schools in the weeks ahead.”

The Governor announced two weeks ago that each Maryland school system is authorized to start safely reopening their school buildings.

Hogan also the Greensboro Elementary School construction site. It is the largest construction project in Caroline County and the first new school in the county in about 40 years.