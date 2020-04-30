Gov Hogan Orders Maryland Flag Lowered Through Sunday to Honor COVID-19 Victims, Fallen Heroes, and Frontline Healthcare Workers

Governor Larry Hogan today directed the Maryland Secretary of State to lower the state flag to half-staff at noon today for victims of the COVID-19 pandemic. By the governor’s order, the flag will remain at half-staff on Friday for Fallen Heroes Day and Saturday for Healthcare Heroes Day, and will return to full-staff at sunset on Sunday, May 3.

“Today, our state marks a solemn milestone—more than 1,000 Marylanders have lost their lives to COVID-19. I have ordered flags lowered to half-staff to commemorate their lives and to honor their memories. They will never be forgotten.

“Tomorrow, the flag will remain lowered for our annual observation of Fallen Heroes Day as we honor all those brave men and women of our police, firefighter, and first responder families who selflessly laid down their lives in service to others. As our state battles this deadly pandemic, our first responders have again risen to the challenge and answered the call to serve, just as they always do.

“I have also ordered the flag to remain lowered through the weekend as we celebrate the selfless and heroic efforts of our healthcare workers—the doctors, nurses, paramedics, and providers on the front lines who have been going on no sleep, not seeing their families, truly risking everything to care and provide for the sick and those in need. These men and women are as compassionate as they are fearless.

“This weekend, please join me in keeping our heroes and our fallen in your hearts, and let us continue to pray for each other, for our state, and for our nation as we face this crisis together.”