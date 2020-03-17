Gov Hogan Postpones MD Primary and Other Moves Today

In an effort to limit the spread of coronavirus, Governor Larry Hogan has issued a proclamation to postpone the April 28 primary election until June 2 and to move forward with the 7th Congressional District special general election as scheduled by using a vote-by-mail system.

Maryland is also considering the postponement of the Preakness Stakes. Numerous other announcements were made today by Governor Hogan – including cashless tolling, and changes a the MVA.

REQUEST FOR EXTENSION OF FEDERAL REAL ID DEADLINE: Governor Hogan sent a letter to the Trump administration today on behalf of the nation’s governors to request an extension of the federal REAL ID deadline. Read the REAL ID letter.

CONVERSION OF VEHICLE EMISSIONS INSPECTION CENTERS: Governor Hogan announced that all Vehicle Emissions Inspection Program (VEIP) centers will be shut down, and steps will be taken to turn them into drive-thru testing centers across the state.

BWI AIRPORT TERMINAL: The state is encouraging residents to avoid unnecessary travel, and access to the BWI Marshall Airport terminal will be monitored and strongly discouraged except for passengers who are traveling and employees reporting to their job sites.

MTA SERVICE CHANGES: Consistent with steps taken by Metro, the Maryland Transit Administration (MTA) will reduce service on MARC and Commuter Bus, while still running transit services with a focus on making sure emergency and health care personnel can get to their jobs. For Mobility customers, service will be continued with a focus on medical appointments, dialysis, pharmacies, and grocery stores only. Read the MTA’s update.

CASHLESS TOLLING: The Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA) will move to all-cashless tolling statewide to limit interaction between the public and toll collectors. Read the MDTA’s announcement.

MOTOR VEHICLE ADMINISTRATION CHANGES: The Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration (MDOT MVA) is implementing a series of operational changes at branch offices and Vehicle Emissions Inspection Program (VEIP) stations statewide, including closing all branches statewide. All non-commercial driver skills tests are canceled until further notice. Read the MVA’s announcement.

New Interpretive Guidance. Governor Hogan’s Office of Legal Counsel has issued interpretive guidance regarding the governor’s order prohibiting large gatherings and ordering the closure of senior centers, bars, restaurants, gyms, and other facilities. Read the interpretive guidance.

Resources for Businesses. The Maryland Departments of Commerce and Labor have compiled resources to help businesses whose daily operations are affected during the state of emergency. Members of the business community are encouraged to reach out with their questions by sending a message to Secretary.Commerce@maryland.gov.

State of Emergency. The World Health Organization has declared the coronavirus outbreak a global pandemic. The State of Maryland is continuing to operate under a state of emergency, and all levels of government are taking a comprehensive, collaborative approach to keep Marylanders safe. The list of ongoing state actions is available at governor.maryland.gov/coronavirus.

For health resources regarding COVID-19, including case counts and clinician guidance, Marylanders should visit coronavirus.maryland.gov.