Gov Hogan Proclaims Feb 7-13 Healthcare Heroes Appreciation Week

Governor Larry Hogan today encouraged all Marylanders to celebrate the state’s frontline medical workers as he issued an official proclamation designating Feb. 7-13, 2022 as Healthcare Heroes Appreciation Week in Maryland.



“Even as we move on from the 30-day state of emergency, our public health response continues, as does the tireless work of our healthcare heroes,” said Governor Hogan. “Whether it’s our doctors, nurses, and EMTs, or the clinical staff at our testing and vaccination sites, we owe a profound debt of gratitude to our frontline medical workers. I call on all Marylanders to take time out next week to do something to show your support and appreciation for our healthcare heroes.”



Maryland continues to report substantial declines in key health metrics. COVID-19 hospitalizations have now dropped under 1,400, for an overall decline of 60% since peaking last month. The COVID-19 positivity rate has dropped below 7%, for an overall decline of 77% since peaking last month. Maryland also continues to report the lowest case rate of any state.



As part of this appreciation week, the governor’s office will be collecting stories to salute Maryland’s healthcare heroes. Visit https://governor.maryland.gov/healthcareheroes/ to submit a story of a healthcare hero you know.