Gov Hogan Proclaims Sunday as “Officer Spencer Wiersberg Day” in MD

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan has proclaimed Sunday, July 24th as “Officer Spencer Wiersberg Day.” Officer Wiersberg was a member of the Fruitland Police Department – he died in 2020 after a battle with bone cancer – on what would have been his 26th birthday. During his short time with the Fruitland Police he received the Department’s Officer of the Year Award, Maryland’s State DWI Enforcement Award and 2 MADD Awards.

“I will never forget meeting Spencer as his strength and bravery were an inspiration to me, and to so many Marylanders,” said Governor Hogan. “Officer Wiersberg’s service to the Fruitland Police Department and commitment to protecting the community were exemplary as he received numerous accolades for his service. I wholeheartedly believe that Spencer’s noble spirit and commitment to the ones he loved has left a lasting impression on many people who knew him, and it is fitting we mark a day tribute to honor his memory.”

In March 2019, Spencer was diagnosed with Ewing sarcoma, a rare form of bone cancer. Governor Hogan visited Spencer as he was receiving treatments in January 2020, just a few days before he passed. In his memory, Spencer’s family recently launched the non-profit ‘Wiersberg Warriors’ in order to help other young adults battling cancer.