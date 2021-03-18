Gov Hogan to Make Announcement Regarding MD’s Vaccine Plan at 2pm

Governor Larry Hogan today announced that the State of Maryland has officially surpassed the milestone of 2 million coronavirus vaccines administered. The state averages over 43,000 shots per day. Governor Hogan plans to make a major announcement regarding Maryland’s vaccine plan at 2this afternoon. You can hear the Governor’s announcement live on his Facebook page or YouTube page. He will also be on the air Friday morning with WGMD’s Mike Bradley at 8:20am.