Gov Hogan Update on Delmarva Poultry Plant Coronavirus Outbreaks, Expanded Testing on Eastern Shore

Governor Larry Hogan today issued the following update on Delmarva poultry plant COVID-19 outbreaks:

“As of today, we have at least 279 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 associated with poultry workers in Maryland. The case rate in Wicomico County is now the fourth-highest in the state, higher than both Baltimore City and Baltimore County. These outbreaks are not only a serious public health concern, they are also a potential threat to Maryland’s leading agricultural industry and to our nation’s essential food supply chain.

“At my request, a CDC field team has arrived on the ground and is working closely with state and local health officials on a comprehensive public health plan for the Eastern Shore poultry industry.

“As part of our expanded testing strategy, we have launched a new testing site at Perdue Stadium in Salisbury. Additionally, we have quickly mobilized a community testing site in Caroline County.

“We have convened a Delmarva Poultry Production Task Force meeting between Maryland, Delaware, and Virginia as part of our multi-state, multi-agency response.

“This remains a rapidly evolving situation, and we will continue to keep Eastern Shore residents informed about these outbreaks in their area.”