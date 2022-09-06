Gov. John Carney Announces Central Del. Career Expo This Month

Attention job-seekers, and students considering career options.

The Governor’s Central Delaware Career Expo is coming up Wednesday, September 21st.

Governor John Carney said it will help to connect Delawareans with careers that are currently in demand, as well as with training opportunities. The event is also designed to be family friendly, with middle-school students also invited to explore career and training opportunities.

The Central Delaware Career Expo will be held at the Blue Hen Corporate Complex in Dover September 21st.

“We currently have more jobs available than we have people looking for work, and that’s a great outlook for folks looking for a career,” Carney said. “We hope the Central Delaware Career Expo will connect Delawareans with in-demand careers and training opportunities to strengthen Delaware’s workforce.”

Local school districts and charter schools have also organized an invitation-only student portion.

“As a local superintendent, I am excited to assist in planning the Governor’s Central Delaware Career Expo. We have designed a fun, interactive, and informative event to support our community’s workforce and employers across a range of career areas,” PolyTech School District Superintendent Amelia Hodges, Ed.D. said. “It will be a great opportunity for local students and adults to connect directly with central Delaware employers and workforce training options as they plan for a career or take the next step in their current career.”

The 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. portion of the event will be open to everyone in the community, but with more of a focus on adults seeking career opportunities.

“As the executive Director of the Greater Kent Committee I am thrilled to be a partner organization of the Governor’s Career Expo,” Greater Kent Committee Executive Director Chelly Cecchett said. “The opportunity to connect young people with high demand careers and to connect adults with pathways to upskill their current profession is incredibly important to our business community as well as our workforce. This hands on event should truly showcase the workforce opportunities in Central Delaware.”