Gov John Carney Hosting GEAR Town Halls Statewide – Sussex Meeting 3/24

Governor John Carney will host Government Efficiency and Accountability Review public meetings throughout the state as part of an ongoing review of state regulations. The Governor and his cabinet members will accept public comment on ways to improve state government and the delivery of state services. GEAR was established by Executive Order in February of 2017 – and a review of state regulations is required every four years. The Sussex County public meeting is set for Tuesday, March 24 at 6:30pm at Delaware Tech in Georgetown.