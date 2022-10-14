Gov John Carney Nominates Two for Family Court Reappointments

Governor John Carney has nominated Judge Peter B. Jones for reappointment to the Family Court in Sussex County. Jones has served on the Family Court since 2018. Commissioner Emily A. Farley has been renominated for reappointment as a Commissioner for the Family Court in Kent County. She has served as a Commissioner in Dover since 2016.

Both nominations still need to be confirmed by the Delaware State Senate, who will be in special session next week.