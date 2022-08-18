Gov. Larry Hogan Visits Eastern Shore, Ocean City

“It’s starting to sink in a little bit.”

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan appeared with WGMD’s Mike Bradley on The Talk of Delmarva as he began a visit to the Eastern Shore and Ocean City, with the final few months of his second term lying ahead.

“It’s kind of bittersweet. Eight years is a long time, and we’ve been hitting it pretty hard the entire time. I realize we’re starting to wrap things up. But, we’re going to run through the tape and finish the job,” Hogan said.

Hogan Thursday was expected to address the Maryland Association of Counties Summer Conference in Ocean City, and he will make an announcement about investments into criminal intelligence.

Wednesday, Hogan visited a local brewery, a farm, and a business that is celebrating its 100th anniversary.