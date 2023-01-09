Gov. Larry Hogan’s Farewell Address, Tuesday 5pm

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan will deliver his farewell address Tuesday evening at 5pm. Hogan says that Maryland has come a long was over the last eight years to change for the better. This will be the Governor’s last opportunity toe express to Marylanders how grateful he is for the privilege to serve as governor and look to the future. In the past year Governor Hogan has visited every region of the state to highlight administration initiatives and accomplishments.

Gov. Hogans address will be live on MPT.org, as well as on the governor’s Twitter, Facebook and YouTube pages.