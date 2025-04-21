Gov. Meyer Nominates Joshua Sanderlin as Next Marijuana Commissioner

Governor Matt Meyer has nominated Joshua Sanderlin as Delaware’s next Marijuana Commissioner. Sanderlin is an attorney and government regulations expert and has over 15 years of experience advising businesses and policymakers on regulatory compliance – with a focus on shaping state-level cannabis laws and markets. Sanderlin’s nomination requires confirmation by the Delaware State Senate.

Additional information from the Governor’s release:

“Josh Sanderlin will bring deep expertise, steady leadership, and a clear commitment to equity and accountability to the Office of the Marijuana Commissioner,” said Governor Matt Meyer. “His experience navigating complex regulatory systems and work across the cannabis industry make him uniquely qualified to launch Delaware’s adult-use marijuana market quickly and correctly. With Josh at the helm, we’re ready to build a system that is safe, transparent, and delivers real opportunity for hardworking Delawareans.”

ABOUT THE NOMINEE:

Joshua Sanderlin, Nominee, Delaware State Marijuana Commissioner

Joshua Sanderlin is an accomplished attorney and government affairs specialist with over 15 years of experience advising businesses, investors, and policymakers on regulatory compliance, licensing, and public policy. His work has focused heavily on emerging and highly regulated industries, particularly the cannabis sector, where he has become a trusted advisor on multi-state operations, licensing strategy, and regulatory implementation.

As Principal of Sanderlin Strategies, PLLC, he has guided companies through complex legal and regulatory landscapes, securing cannabis licenses in numerous jurisdictions. His legal practice has also involved drafting compliance protocols, developing Standard Operating Procedures, managing responses to regulatory enforcement actions, and engaging directly with policymakers and regulatory bodies to shape state-level cannabis laws.

Prior to launching his firm, Sanderlin served as an attorney at Greenberg Traurig, LLP, where he represented public and private sector clients in litigation, regulatory compliance, and legislative matters. His broader legal background includes expertise in administrative law, employment law, corporate governance, and public policy.

Sanderlin holds a Juris Doctor from the Catholic University of America, Columbus School of Law, a Master of Public Administration from Florida State University, and a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from Jacksonville University. His work is grounded in a commitment to transparency, equity, and responsible governance in emerging markets.