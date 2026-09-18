Gov. Meyer Nominates Mark Hudson as Judge in Sussex County Family Court

Governor Matt Meyer has announce the nomination of Mark H. Hudson to serve as a judge on the Family Court of the State of Delaware in Sussex County. Hudson has served as a Family Court Commissioner in Sussex County since November 2025 and was previously chief of legal services for he Delaware Office of the Child Advocate as well as with the DOJ’s Child Protection Unit. His nomination is subject to confirmation by the Delaware Senate.

Additional information from Gov. Matt Meyer:

Hudson previously served as chief of legal services for the Delaware Office of the Child Advocate, deputy attorney general in the Delaware Department of Justice’s Child Protection Unit, and deputy child advocate with the Office of the Child Advocate.

“Mark Hudson understands both the law and the real impact Family Court decisions have on Delaware families,” said Governor Matt Meyer. “His extensive experience in family law, child welfare, and public service has prepared him to serve Sussex County with the consideration, care, and compassion these cases require.”

About Mark H. Hudson

Hudson has served as a Family Court Commissioner in Sussex County since November 2025. Before joining the bench, he served as chief of legal services for the Delaware Office of the Child Advocate from July to November 2025 and as a deputy attorney general in the Delaware Department of Justice’s Child Protection Unit from June 2024 to July 2025. He previously served as a deputy child advocate with the Office of the Child Advocate from March 2016 to May 2024.

Earlier in his career, Hudson practiced at Haller & Hudson and the Law Office of Dean A. Campbell LLC and served as a judicial law clerk in the Delaware Court of Common Pleas.

Hudson earned his bachelor’s degree in history, with honors, from the University of Delaware in 2004 and his law degree, cum laude, from Roger Williams University School of Law in 2007. He was admitted to the Delaware Bar in 2008 and the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware in 2009.

He is a member of the Delaware State Bar Association, Sussex County Bar Association, National Association of Counsel for Children, National Council of Juvenile and Family Court Judges, and Judicial Engagement Network. He previously served as president and vice president of the Sussex County Bar Association.