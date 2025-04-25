Gov. Meyer Signs Amended Cannabis Legislation into Law

Legislation that amends the requirements for fingerprint-based background checks for Delawareans who want to work in, own or help run a licensed marijuana business has been signed into law by Governor Matt Meyer.

Meyer says that the state’s recreational cannabis industry will created good-paying jobs and provide critical revenue for the state. House Bill 110 will strengthen the background check requirements, align Delaware’s practices with federal standards and safeguard public trust.

The measure went into effect upon being signed into law.