Gov Meyer Signs Executive Order Addressing Food Insecurity & Improving DE Food Distribution Systems

Governor Matt Meyer has signed an executive order that addresses food insecurity and improving the efficiency of Delaware’s food distribution systems. The Food Resiliency Executive Order reestablishes the Delaware Council on Farm and Food Policy to develop and manage a cross-agency statewide food access strategy that addresses system gaps, optimizes food security and improves nutrition for Delawareans.

Additional information from Gov. Meyer:

“No child should go to bed hungry, and the cost of eggs is still too high,” said Governor Matt Meyer. “Food insecurity is one of the most pressing issues facing Delawareans, and this executive order aims to streamline our state’s food distribution systems and make sure every family has nutritious food on their kitchen table.”

The mission of the re-established Delaware Council on Farm and Food Policy will be to facilitate Delawareans’ access to resources and mitigate challenges across the entire food supply chain and provide advice to the Governor on promoting a resilient, inclusive, reliable, and efficient food system.

