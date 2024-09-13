Gov Moore Announces $13.3 Million in Federal Highway Safety Grants

In an effort to focus on the prevention of crashes and roadway fatalities, Maryland Governor Wes Moore has announced over $13.3-million in federal highway safety grants to organizations across Maryland. The funding will be distributed on October 1st to 87 agencies, organizations and programs. Funds awarded this year may be used for traffic safety initiatives and are allocated based on crash data for each county or organization. The federal grants are in addition to the state-funded grants announced in July.

Included in the awardees – Berlin PD, Fruitland PD, Ocean City PD, Ocean Pines PD, Princess Anne PD, Salisbury PD, Salisbury University PD, Caroline, Somerset, Talbot , Wicomico and Worcester County Sheriff’s Offices and MD State Police. Click here for the full list of awardees.

Additional information from Gov. Moore:

Funds announced today will be used for initiatives to:

Increase the use of seat belts in all seats

Prevent impaired, aggressive and distracted driving

Increase safety for pedestrians, motorcyclists and bicyclists

Promote the correct use of child passenger safety seats

Support police training for highway safety and traffic enforcement

Fund overtime enforcement of Maryland’s traffic laws

Increase the efficiency and capability of Maryland’s traffic data systems

“As a transportation engineer, I know firsthand how dangerous the work is for the men and women who build and maintain our roadways,” said Lieutenant Governor Aruna Miller. “Every worker deserves to make it home safely to their families, and it’s on each of us to make sure that happens. These grants will help reduce risks and make work zones safer, because one life lost is one too many.”

In 2023, 621 people were killed on Maryland roadways, including 158 pedestrians and 15 bicyclists—a significant increase from 2022 when the state saw 566 fatalities, including 129 pedestrians and 12 bicyclists.

“Ensuring a safe and equitable roadway system in Maryland is crucial for protecting every individual who travels on our roads. In 2023, we experienced a significant rise in fatalities, including 173 vulnerable road users who were killed,” said Maryland Department of Transportation Secretary Paul J. Wiedefeld. “By distributing these grants for education and awareness initiatives, we are focusing on preventive measures to reduce these tragic incidents before they occur.”

In 2019, the State of Maryland adopted Vision Zero, a traffic safety strategy that sets a goal of zero traffic fatalities and serious injuries by 2030. The goal will guide grant recipients as they implement safety programs. Vision Zero serves as a comprehensive, multi-faceted blueprint to reduce fatalities and serious injuries on roadways across the state by focusing on the four E’s: education, engineering, enforcement and emergency medical services.

“Our commitment to ending unnecessary deaths on our roadways means we will continue to educate and inform, as part of the administration’s ongoing efforts to protect all Marylanders and reduce the number of crashes on our roadways,” said Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administrator Chrissy Nizer, Governor Moore’s Highway Safety Representative. “By investing in outreach and awareness programs, we are taking proactive steps to address the alarming increase in roadway fatalities and to ensure a safer environment for everyone.”

Funds awarded through the highway safety grants can only be used for traffic safety initiatives. The funding is for Federal Fiscal Year 2025, which runs from October 1 to September 30, 2025.