Gov Moore Announces $2.25-million to Support Local Housing & Community Revitalization

Governor Wes Moore Friday announced $2.25-million in grant funding for local government and non-profit organizations to to help revitalize neighborhoods. The funding – through the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development Operating Assistance Grant programs – will assist local governments, Main Street communities, and nonprofits with operating costs associated with local housing efforts and community revitalization projects and initiatives.

Additional information from the Department of Housing and Community Development:

“To make Maryland more competitive, we need to prioritize economic development,” said Gov. Moore. “This funding will empower local governments and community champions to revitalize neighborhoods and unleash the full promise of our state. Together, we are moving in partnership to leave no one behind.”

Available grant funding includes both the Technical Assistance Grant and Main Street Improvement Program.

Technical Assistance Grant funding supports the costs of strategic consultants, general operating expenses and other costs directly associated with critical community development projects. Eligible applicants include nonprofit organizations, local governments, and local development corporations involved in community and economic revitalization activities.

Main Street Improvement Program funding assists Maryland’s 34 designated and 9 affiliate Main Street Maryland communities and Baltimore City’s 8 designated Main Street neighborhoods with grants for staff and consultant services, general operating expenses, market and business recruitment strategies and other projects that have been identified in the applicant’s work plans as key to its Main Street efforts.

“Maryland’s downtowns, arts districts, and main streets are the economic engines of our state,” said Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development Secretary Jake Day. “Providing support to our Main Street communities, local governments, and nonprofits through programs like the Technical Assistance Grant and the Main Street Improvement Program is critical to ensuring that Maryland is poised for success now and in the future.”

Technical Assistance and Main Street Improvement Program grants open to applications will be accepted through May 17, depending on funding availability.

For more information about the Technical Assistance Grant, visit https://dhcd.maryland.gov/Communities/Pages/tag/default.aspx.

For more information about the Main Street Improvement Program grant, visit https://dhcd.maryland.gov/Communities/Pages/MIP.aspx.