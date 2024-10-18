Gov. Moore Announces $60.5-million in Federal Funding to Support Victim Services in Maryland

Maryland Governor Wes Moore has announced an investment of $60.5-million in federal and state funds to support victim services in Maryland. This funding ensures that every Marylander has access to the resources they need to heal and seek justice. The Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention and Policy has implemented a fully competitive and open Victims of Crime Act funding process which ensures responsible allocation of taxpayer dollars, increases the diversity of service providers and recipients, increases geographic diversity, and allows new organizations an opportunity to compete for public funding. In FY25, the state will contribute $33,958,792 and the federal contribution will amount to $26,626,597.

Additional information from Gov Moore’s release:

“In partnership, we are reaffirming our commitment to supporting victims of crime and ensuring that every Marylander has access to the resources they need to heal and seek justice,” said Gov. Moore.“When people feel safe and feel like justice will be served, we have a better chance of getting convictions, closing cases, and restoring trust between our communities and the forces sworn to protect them. Today, we take a step toward each of these goals.”

For the first time in six years, the Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention and Policy implemented a fully competitive and open Victims of Crime Act funding process. The transformative, more competitive process helps ensure the responsible allocation of taxpayer dollars, increases the diversity of service providers and recipients, increases geographic diversity, and allows new organizations an opportunity to compete for public funding.

“Victims of abuse, trauma and violence need resources and support to transform dire circumstances into hopeful futures,” said Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention and Policy Executive Director Dorothy Lennig. “This competitive process has allowed new organizations to access funding—including breaking down barriers that may have previously existed for newer or smaller service providers—so we are able to expand our reach and help more Marylanders.”

Grants offer crucial support for families of homicide victims, covering expenses such as payments to crime victims, forensic exams for sexual assault survivors; sexual assault survivor advocacy services for domestic violence; and victims legal services. More than 85% of applicants received funding, with representation from every jurisdiction in Maryland. In FY25, the state will contribute $33,958,792 and the federal contribution will amount to $26,626,597.

“Victims of Crime Act funds are a vital lifeline throughout Maryland for more than 100 victim service providers and tens of thousands of survivors each year,” said LifeBridge Health Center for Hope Executive Director Adam Rosenberg. “Thanks to the Victims of Crime Act and Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention and Policy statewide support, Center for Hope helps domestic violence victims escape life-threatening situations, provides child victims of abuse tools to reclaim their childhoods, and partners with community members to free neighborhoods plagued by gun violence. The funds fill an enormous gap in service that no other funder can support.”

“Victims of Crime Act funding has provided the financial support for Mid-Shore Council on Family Violence to implement its holistic crisis to self-sufficiency model to rural domestic violence victims,” said Mid-Shore Council on Family Violence Executive Director Jeanne Yeager. “Victims receive short- and long-term support with housing, legal, mental health, transportation and employment, as well as assistance with food, basic needs, and other barriers that they face. Victims of Crime Act funding has helped many victims increase their safety, emotional healing and ability to meet basic needs.”

Information about Victims of Crime Act and state-supported funding is available through the Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention and Policy’s interactive grant map.

The full award list for FY25 is available at goccp.maryland.gov.