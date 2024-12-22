Gov Moore Declares Christmas Eve a State Holiday
December 22, 2024/
Maryland Governor Wes Moore has announced that state agencies and offices will be closed on Christmas Eve. State employees are granted the day off and the day will be treated like any other state employee holiday.
More from Governor Moore:
“Our state employees have worked tirelessly all year long ensuring that Maryland is safer, more affordable, more competitive and the state that serves,” said Gov. Wes Moore. “We hope that all of our incredible public servants across the state can take a much-needed day to be with their loved ones this holiday season.”