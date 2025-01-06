Gov. Moore Declares State of Emergency in Maryland

Governor Wes Moore has declared a State of Emergency ahead of the storm that will impact Maryland into Tuesday. Some areas of the state could see up to a foot of snow which will cause hazardous road conditions and affect public transportation. Governor Moore has also directed the Maryland Department of Emergency Management to coordinate response with the State Department of Transportation, State Police and all State agencies.

Additional information from the Governor’s office:

Marylanders are strongly encouraged to avoid travel, to follow local forecasts, and to stay prepared for winter storm hazards. State government will be closed on Monday, January 6.

“Keeping Marylanders safe is our top priority. Please stay off the roads during this storm. Prepare your home and family and charge your communications devices in case you lose power,” said Gov. Moore. “I signed an executive order declaring a State of Emergency and have directed the Maryland Department of Emergency Management to coordinate response with the Maryland Department of Transportation, State Police, and all State agencies. The State of Maryland will also be closed on Monday, January 6. Please—limit travel, listen to local weather updates and stay safe.”

Snow is forecasted to begin falling in western Maryland on Sunday evening, January 5, and is expected to last into Tuesday morning, January 7. Snowfall will be heaviest after midnight on January 6. Areas within the most active part of the storm could see accumulation of 8”-12”, with 1”-2” potentially falling each hour. Threats from the storm are increased due to sustained low temperatures and windchill. Major hazards include icy roadways, frozen pipes, and extreme cold.

Detailed snow and ice totals will be updated regularly at weather.gov/lwx/winter.

The escalation to a State of Emergency from a State of Preparedness means a shift from preventative measures to emergency powers; immediate actions are being taken to safeguard Marylanders. Law enforcement agencies are increasing staffing, with support standing by as needed, while public health, human services and utilities agencies continuously prepare for possible impacts from the storm.

State and local government officials are also coordinating resources in preparation. State and county emergency operations centers have upgraded their activation levels across Maryland, with the Maryland Department of Emergency Management moving to a full activation on January 6. The State Highway Administration and Maryland Transportation Authority have completed pretreating roads.

Preparing Your Home and Family for a Winter Storm

Include blankets, hats, mittens, and other warm clothing in your preparedness kit during winter months.

Bring pets inside if possible, or create a safe space for outdoor animal companions to keep warm, safe from the elements, and able to find food.

Winterize your vehicle and keep your gas tank at least half full to keep ice from building up in your gas tank and fuel lines.

Take precautions to prevent pipes from freezing

Keep a supply of driveway salt or non-clumping kitty litter ready to go. You can spread either on outdoor surfaces to combat ice and make them less slippery.

Check your home’s smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors to ensure they work and have good batteries.

Check for updates from the National Weather Service, and sign up for MdReady text alerts to receive news about storms, watches, and warnings.

Information about assistance with energy bills is available through the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program.

Generator Safety

Never use a generator, grill, camp stove or other gasoline, propane, natural gas or charcoal-burning devices inside a home, garage, basement, crawlspace or any partially enclosed area.

Learn more about safe generator use from the American Red Cross.

Staying Safe During Winter Storms

Avoid overexertion when shoveling snow.

Watch for symptoms of hypothermia or frostbite – it can set in quickly, especially if you have exposed skin or have been outside in the cold for an extended period of time.

Please avoid travel if possible. If you absolutely must travel, be sure to let someone know your route and destination before you go.

Know your evacuation routes.

If you’re able, check on older neighbors or relatives who may live alone to see if they’re doing well or need assistance.

For more information on preparedness, visit mdem.maryland.gov, follow MDEM on X at @MDMEMA, or follow MDEM’s Facebook page at facebook.com/MDMEMA.