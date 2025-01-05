Gov. Moore Declares State of Preparedness Ahead of Winter Storm

Maryland Governor Wes Moore has declared a State of Preparedness in advance of the elevated winter storm threat to Maryland today into Monday. Moore says the storm will likely affect roads and transportation centers and could cause significant snow accumulation in some parts of the state. Marylanders are cautioned to avoid travel if possible, follow local forecasts and stay prepared for winter storm hazards. Multiple state agencies and departments, including emergency management, transportation, law enforcement, and public health, are coordinating to prepare for the storm.

Additional information from Governor Moore:

A strong area of low pressure is expected to bring the winter storm to Maryland with snowfall beginning Sunday and lasting through Monday evening. Some regions may see significant snow accumulation, though a mix of snow, sleet, and ice is also possible with the storm. Roads are expected to be icy and any unavoidable travel should be done with extreme caution. Detailed snow and ice totals will be updated regularly at weather.gov/lwx/winter.

Preparing Your Home and Family for a Winter Storm

Include blankets, hats, mittens, and other warm clothing in your preparedness kit during winter months.

Bring pets inside if possible, or create a safe space for outdoor animal companions to keep warm, safe from the elements, and able to find food.

Winterize your vehicle and keep your gas tank at least half full to keep ice from building up in your gas tank and fuel lines.

Take precautions to prevent pipes from freezing

Keep a supply of driveway salt or non-clumping kitty litter ready to go. You can spread either on outdoor surfaces to combat ice and make them less slippery.

Check your home’s smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors to ensure they work and have good batteries.

Check for updates from the National Weather Service, and sign up for MdReady text alerts to receive news about storms, watches, and warnings.

Information about assistance with energy bills is available through the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program.

Generator Safety

Never use a generator, grill, camp stove or other gasoline, propane, natural gas or charcoal-burning devices inside a home, garage, basement, crawlspace or any partially enclosed area.

Learn more about safe generator use from the Red Cross.

Staying Safe During Winter Storms

Avoid overexertion when shoveling snow.

Watch for symptoms of hypothermia or frostbite – it can set in quickly, especially if you have exposed skin or have been outside in the cold for an extended period of time.

If you must travel, be sure to let someone know your route and destination before you go.

Know your evacuation routes.

If you’re able, check on older neighbors or relatives who may live alone to see if they’re doing well or need assistance.

For more information on preparedness, visit mdem.maryland.gov, follow MDEM on X at @MDMEMA, or follow MDEM’s Facebook page at facebook.com/MDMEMA.