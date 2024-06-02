Gov. Moore Orders Maryland Flags to Half-Staff

Governor Wes Moore has ordered the Maryland flag lowered to half-staff immediately. This is for Agent Davis Martinez of the Maryland Division of Parole and Probation who was killed in the line of duty on Friday. The Maryland flag will remain at half-staff through the day of Agent Martinez’s interment – the US flag will also be lowered to half-staff on the day of interment. A separate notice for raising the Maryland flag will come later.

Additional information from Governor Moore:

Governor Wes Moore this evening issued the following statement regarding the apprehension of the suspect wanted for the murder of Agent Davis Martinez:

“Agent Martinez served with distinction and our state is safer because of him—our entire state grieves his loss along with those he held dear. I would like to thank our dedicated law enforcement community for their relentless and successful efforts in apprehending the suspect and for their unwavering pursuit of justice for Agent Martinez, his family, his friends and colleagues.”

Agent Martinez is the first Maryland Division of Parole and Probation agent alleged to have been killed by a client while on duty.