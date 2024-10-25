Gov Moore Orders Review of Information Sharing Procedures for Youth Charged or Convicted of Violent Crime

The Maryland State Board of Education has taken immediate action to amend its regulations regarding youth who have been charged with or convicted of violent crime – and are attending public school in Maryland. This week Governor Wes Moore ordered the Department of Juvenile Services to lead an interagency review of information sharing procedures for these youth. Along with amending the regulations, the State Board of Education will also clarify reportable offense procedures and improve the transmission of information concerning justice-involved youth between law enforcement, schools and government agencies.

Additional information from Gov. Wes Moore:

This initial review engaged the Maryland State Department of Education, the Office of the Attorney General, and the Maryland Center for School Safety.



“This administration is deeply committed to keeping our communities safe, ensuring accountability, protecting the rights of all Marylanders, and moving in partnership to address complex issues with no simple answers,” said Gov. Moore. “The action we take today will help us make Maryland safer, as we continue to work with all corners of society to meet the needs of our schools. And I will be closely studying this interagency review upon its completion.”

Under Maryland law, when a student is arrested for certain offenses, the law enforcement agency making the arrest is required to notify the student’s local superintendent, the school principal, and school security officers of the arrest and charges within 24 hours of the arrest.

Known as “reportable offenses,” qualifying charges refer to serious criminal offenses as defined by statute that occurred off school premises and not at an event sponsored by the school. Offenses related to a justice-involved student’s membership in a criminal organization is also subject to report.

Reportable offense procedures are not intended to punish justice-involved students, but are designed to help provide information that may impact safety dynamics within local school communities. Local education authorities must balance the educational rights and needs of justice-involved students alongside the safety of the school’s general population, including students and staff.

“We need comprehensive solutions that tap into the collective expertise of education agencies, public safety, law enforcement and other state government partners to address complex factors that may endanger school communities,” said State Superintendent of Schools Dr. Carey M. Wright. “Every community deserves schools that are safe places to learn, teach and work. I appreciate this collaboration on behalf of our students, educators, families and community members.”

The ongoing review will in part inform the work of the Commission on Juvenile Justice Reform and Emerging Best Practices—a statewide commission to review and report on juvenile services, facilities, and programs in Maryland. The commission will hold its first meeting in the coming weeks.

“Swift action and dedicated partnership from law enforcement and our school systems will help ensure that the systems that work to serve Maryland’s justice-involved youth are also working to support school safety,” said Maryland Department of Juvenile Services Secretary Vinny Schiraldi. “Together, we continue to promote accountability and opportunity for justice-involved youth across the state.”