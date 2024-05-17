Gov Moore Signs HB 1340 to Repeal Wicomico County Liquor Monopoly

Wicomico County Executive Julie Giordano was on hand for the signing by Governor Wes Moore this week of HB 1340. This measure was sponsored by Delegate Carl Anderton of Delmar – it repeals the monopoly of the Wicomico County Liquor Control Board and its dispensaries on the sale and distribution of certain liquor at wholesale in the county. It will allow local bar and restaurant owners the ability to purchase their spirits from their distributor of choice. The liquor dispensaries will stay in place and operate as usual for the general public.

The measure takes effect on July 1st.