Gov Moore Signs State of Preparedness Ahead of Arrival of Debby

Maryland Governor Wes Moore has signed a State of Preparedness declaration ahead of possible effects from the remnants from Hurricane Debby later this week. Possible effects could include heavy rain and winds, inland and tidal flooding. A State of Preparedness was established by executive order last November to enhance the state’s ability to respond swiftly and effectively to potential hazards and threats in advance of an actual disaster.

Additional information from Gov Wes Moore:

“The safety of Marylanders is our top priority. By declaring a State of Preparedness, I am directing the Department of Emergency Management to coordinate the comprehensive preparation of State government ahead of potential impacts from the remnants of Tropical Storm Debby,” said Gov. Moore. “Residents and visitors should monitor local weather forecasts, remain vigilant, and be prepared to follow safety instructions from local emergency officials.”

The order directs the Department of Emergency Management to coordinate the comprehensive preparation of state government ahead of potential impacts from hazards or threats, providing a vital layer of protection for Marylanders without necessitating a State of Emergency.

The latest National Hurricane Center forecast for Tropical Storm Debby brings potential remnants into the Mid-Atlantic later this week and into the weekend. At this time, rain, heavy at times, and tidal flooding are the main threats. Uncertainty exists regarding the track over the Mid-Atlantic, which will greatly influence rainfall amounts.

Based on the latest National Hurricane Center forecast, the main impacts would be later Thursday into Saturday. Impacts will be dependent upon how long Tropical Storm Debby sits on the Southeast U.S. Coast and tracks into the Mid-Atlantic.

Preparedness Recommendations:

Encourage your family and friends to finish preparedness activities now. Check on your neighbors, especially older adults or those who may need additional assistance, to make sure they have what they need. Have a plan to remain in contact during and after the storm.

You may have to evacuate quickly due to a storm if you live in an evacuation zone. To learn if you live, work or vacation in an Evacuation Zone in Maryland, please visit our Know Your Zone page . Learn your evacuation routes, practice with your household and pets, and identify where you will stay.

Follow the instructions from local emergency managers, who work closely with state and local agencies and partners. They will provide the latest recommendations based on the threat to your community and appropriate safety measures.

Keep your cell phone, tablet and laptop charged when you know a storm is in the forecast and purchase backup charging devices to power electronics.

Check with neighbors, senior adults, or those who may need additional help securing hurricane plans to see how you can be of assistance to others.

Have enough supplies for your household, including medication, disinfectant supplies and pet supplies in your go bag or car trunk. You may not have access to these supplies for days or even weeks after a hurricane.

To receive alerts, tips, and resources related to threats and hazards affecting or that may affect Maryland, text MdReady to 211-631 or text MdListo for Spanish.

For more information, residents can also go to MDEM’s website at mdem.maryland.gov, follow MDEM’s Twitter feed at @MDMEMA, or follow MDEM’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/MDMEMA. You can also monitor power outages through the MdReady installable app and website: MdReady.maryland.gov