Gov Wes Moore Posthumously Commissions Harriet Tubman as Brigadier General in Maryland National Guard

During a visit to the Eastern Shore Monday for Veterans Day, Maryland Governor Wes Moore posthumously commissioned Harriet Tubman as Brigadier General of the Maryland National Guard for her military service to both the country and Maryland. That ceremony took place at the Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad State Park and Visitor Center with Tubman’s great-great-great grandniece Tina Martin Wyatt, who represented the family and received the commissioning proclamation on Tubman’s behalf.

Additional information from Gov Wes Moore:

“Harriet Tubman lived the values and virtues that I was taught when I served in the United States Army, and many of the people here today learned too: Live mission first, people always. Lead with honor, integrity, duty, and courage. Leave no one behind,” said Gov. Moore. “And with each act of courage, Harriet Tubman helped bring us together as a nation and a people. She fought for a kind of unity that can only be earned through danger, risk, and sacrifice. And it is a unity we still benefit from to this day.”

A number of Harriet Tubman’s descendants took part in the commissioning ceremony, attended by military, community, and local leaders. The Maryland Army National Guard’s 229th Army Band performed ceremonial music and the Maryland Air National Guard’s 104th Fighter Squadron provided a flyover.

“Harriet Tubman’s military service was defined by her bravery, wit, and dedication to doing what is right and it truly stands as an example for all veterans to emulate,” said Maryland Adjutant General Janeen L. Birckhead. “I am so proud that her legacy will officially be tied to the Maryland National Guard, as she was born here, lived here, and served here just like our soldiers and airmen.”