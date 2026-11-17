Maryland Governor Wes Moore has signed a memorandum of understanding that expands the areas of cooperation between the Maryland and Gyeongsangnam-do Sister State relationship which was initially established in 1991. This MOU will increase collaboration in nuclear power and small modular reactor policy and supply chain development. It’s an effort of the current administration to increase access to clean sustainable energy solutions throughout Maryland.

Additional information from Gov. Moore:

The MOU between the State of Maryland and Gyeongsangnam-do will identify joint projects through business consultations and technological exchanges, while supporting investment attraction and overseas expansion. In particular, both sides will operate a joint working group consisting of 3 to 5 members each, holding meetings at least twice a year to establish priority cooperation tasks and action plans.

“This partnership with our Korean counterparts is helping Maryland lead in nuclear power, promising economic prosperity and delivering relief for our communities struggling with rising energy prices at home,” said Gov. Moore. “Together, we are advancing innovative solutions to address the growing energy demand, while growing our economy.”

The MOU was signed by Governor Park Wan-su of Gyeongsangnam-do today at the Korea SMR International Conference in Changwon, Gyeongsangnam-do. Maryland Department of Commerce Assistant Secretary John Gilstrap attended the conference, as a representative of the Moore-Miller administration, and delivered a keynote presentation. Governor Moore signed the agreement asynchronously last week.

Governor Park visited Annapolis in 2023 and Governor Moore traveled to Changwon during the 2025 Maryland Mission to Asia.

“I hope this conference leads beyond technological exchanges between overseas SMR developers and Gyeongnam nuclear companies to substantive cooperation such as joint technology development and equipment supply,” said Governor Park Wan-su. “Based on Gyeongnam’s accumulated nuclear manufacturing experience and technological capabilities, we will actively support small and medium-sized enterprises in the province to participate in the global SMR supply chain and achieve tangible orders and export results.”

“Maryland is proud to grow its partnership with Gyeongsangnam-do, South Korea while exploring new opportunities in the energy industry,” said Maryland Commerce Secretary Harry Coker, Jr. “This agreement can deliver real results—strengthening both regional economies and providing trusted collaboration while exploring clean, carbon-free innovations. We look forward to deepening our bilateral relationship and seeing what we can accomplish together next.”

The conference brought together 400 participants from Korean and international nuclear companies, research institutes, and government officials to expand global SMR industrial cooperation and overseas market entry for local nuclear enterprises. This is the second time the administration has participated in the Korea SMR International Conference. Last year, Senior Energy Advisor Connor Shinn attended the conference and presented on the Maryland Nuclear Landscape.

The Moore-Miller administration has utilized nuclear power advancements to increase access to clean, sustainable and reliable energy and address growing demand across the state. Under the governor’s leadership, the Maryland Public Service Commission continues to develop a zero emission credit procurement program to support new or expanded nuclear energy generation facilities serving the state, as established in the 2025 Next Generation Energy Act. This major new state program bolsters our strong investment in nuclear power and will be ready to receive bids for new projects in 2027.

Thanks to the administration’s investments, Maryland is home to a world-class nuclear ecosystem and has welcomed market-leading companies to our state, paving pathways for our communities to profit and supporting our state’s economy. The nuclear industry employs over 5,000 full-time Maryland employees.

Constellation Energy, the U.S. largest nuclear power operator and top U.S. producer of carbon-free electricity, is headquartered out of Baltimore. The company operates a facility out of Lusby and generates 40% of Maryland’s in-state generation capacity. Additionally, SMR technology leader X-energy is headquartered in Rockville, with a test and training facility in Frederick.

Supporting in-state generation is a key strategy to address the rising demand straining our energy grid. Last month, the Governor launched “Megawatts for Maryland,” a $200 million clean energy auction program, aiming to add hundreds of megawatts of clean, affordable power to the grid, enough to power more than 150,000 Maryland homes per year.

In addition to investments in nuclear energy, the Moore-Miller administration has made significant advances in the state’s renewable energy strategy. In August, the Governor, with the Maryland Department of General Services (DGS), announced a long-term Power Purchase Agreement that is expected to save the state approximately $300 million over the next 20 years while significantly expanding the State’s use of clean, Maryland-generated solar energy. The agreement doubled the amount of renewable energy currently purchased directly by the State and provided enough renewable electricity to power nearly 15 percent of the State government’s portfolio beginning in 2028.

Additionally, over the past two years, the Moore-Miller administration has helped deliver hundreds of dollars in immediate relief to families struggling with utility costs across the state, including $200 million in direct rebates last year and $100 million in direct relief through the Utility RELIEF Act. Governor Moore also issued a December 2025 executive order to support energy affordability and address anticipated shortfalls in energy generation.

The Governor also remains a driving force behind the PJM Governors’ Collaborative. In May, the Governor delivered remarks directly to PJM executives at their annual meeting, calling on the organization to take more accountability for how their actions have driven increased rates. In April, Governor Moore joined a coalition of governors from across the PJM region calling for urgent action to protect families and businesses from rising energy costs driven by explosive data center growth. Earlier this year, Governor Moore secured a win from PJM that will save Marylanders billions on their energy bills in avoided capacity costs after PJM announced it was extending the capacity market price cap through the end of the decade.